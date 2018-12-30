VIDEO: Jon Jones Calls Out Daniel Cormier After Win Over Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones is back, and after an easy win over Alexander Gustafsson, everyone wants to know who is next. After the fight, Jones made it clear his preference is his arch-nemesis, Daniel Cormier.

Facing Cormier for the third time makes the most sense. Their feud is as personal as they come, and they have unfinished business as their last fight was overturned to a no contest after it was learned Jones had tested positive.

My preference would be for this fight to take place at heavyweight for Cormier’s title.

The other name that comes to mind for both fighters is Brock Lesnar. Jones has already called him out and it was said at one point Lesnar would, in fact, face Cormier. However, it now remains unclear if Lesnar will return to the UFC at all as he is once again a champion in the WWE.