Steve Alford Fired By UCLA

Steve Alford is out of a job. According to multiple reports, Alford was fired by UCLA late Sunday night.

After a 7-6 start that included a fourth-straight loss on Saturday to lowly Liberty, it appeared Alford’s time in Westwood was coming to an end. Despite a ton of recruiting success with the Bruins, the 54-year-old head coach could never find high-level success in LA.

Despite all that success on the recruiting trail, Alford never won a Pac-12 title at UCLA and never went beyond the Sweet 16. He’ll finish his run there with a 124-63 (.663) record in five-plus seasons. He also finishes with a 55-35 (.611) mark in conference.

The search is on for the next coach who will attempt to take UCLA back to the top of college basketball.