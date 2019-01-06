'Game of Thrones' Teaser Reveals Surprising Wrinkle About Winterfell's Fate

CAUTION: This post contains spoilers for season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

Sansa Stark is planning on handing over Winterfell in the coming season of “Game of Thrones.” During an HBO promo, which aired during the Golden Globe awards, the network released a tiny but telling slice of season eight, the first released footage of the final season.

In the company of Jon Snow, Sansa and Daenerys Targaryen meet in Winterfell. That’s when Sansa shares something unexpected.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says in the video (below).

The shot makes it fairly clear that she is handing over The North to Daenerys, which would be an interesting twist with The North spending so much of the series fighting for their own autonomy, and Jon Snow, who has been central in securing that autonomy, seems OK with Sansa’s decision. There is no indication about how Arya and Bran, the other Stark children, feel about this decision. You don’t want to tick off either of those people.

Here’s a look.

There’s a slight chance it’s a piece of misdirection, where Sansa is relinquishing her control back to her brother — and the shot is misleading us on purpose to create intrigue. After all, Sansa could be referring to Jon as “your grace.” But it makes sense that Dany will begin to create a following on Westeros and form a relationship with the Starks. (She seems awfully close and cozy to Jon in that shot.) Dany will surely begin to ask that the kingdoms in Westeros bow to her — the Starks will fall in line.