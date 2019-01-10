Antonio Brown Posts Photo with Steelers President Art Rooney II After Rooney's Public Comments About Trading Brown

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers team president Art Rooney II said it was “hard to envision” Antonio Brown being with the team next season:

“There’s not much we can do right now; we have time to make a decision,” Rooney added “We’ll look at all the options. We’re not going to release him, that’s not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table. Whether the situation can be reconciled and have him back on the team next year, we’re a long way from thinking that can happen. We’re not closing the door on anything at this point.”

Brown responded not so quietly with a picture of himself and Rooney with the caption, “Good Business #Boomin.”

A logical takeaway from Brown’s photo is that he is mocking the person who just indicated he may be ready to move on from him … but who knows.

The Steelers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but their constant drama has clearly outweighed that now. And due to the reported friction with Ben Roethlisberger, it sure feels like Brown too would benefit from a divorce.

The cap hit from trading Brown, who has plenty of guaranteed money already allocated to future years, would be close to $21 million but Rooney indicated that would not be a reason to avoid making a deal.

As I wrote last week, if the Steelers do choose to trade Brown, the Packers, Colts, Jets, and 49ers are the only teams that make sense given the cap and the history of these dramatic wide receivers.