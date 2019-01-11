Antonio Brown Unfollows Steelers on Twitter; Falcons Favorites to Land Him

And it continues. Multiple news outlets are reporting Antonio Brown has unfollowed his current team on Twitter.

While unfollowing your team is not a tradeable offense, it is yet another clue this partnership needs to end sooner rather than later. Just yesterday team president Art Rooney II said it was “hard to envision” Brown back with the team next season. This led to Brown cryptically posting a photo with Rooney.

Currently, the Atlanta Falcons have the best odds to have Brown at their disposal come the start of next season.