Halston Sage

PM Roundup: Halston Sage; Bryce Love Recovering From Torn ACL; Todd Marinovich Is Learning To Be Human

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has yet to be written off The Big Lead. 

Halston leaving her show: Halston Sage is an up and coming young actress and one of the stars of “The Orville.” Unfortunately it looks like she’s left the show.

Repost @katesynnottmakeup & @laurapolko ❤️

Love recovering: Bryce Love is recovering from a torn ACL as he approaches the draft. Love was a lock to be a first-round pick last year and opted to return to Stanford.

Marinovich is still working on himself: Todd Marinovich is still trying to figure out his life. He’s now 50 and this feature on him is eye-opening.

