PM Roundup: Halston Sage; Bryce Love Recovering From Torn ACL; Todd Marinovich Is Learning To Be Human

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has yet to be written off The Big Lead.
Halston leaving her show: Halston Sage is an up and coming young actress and one of the stars of “The Orville.” Unfortunately it looks like she’s left the show.
Love recovering: Bryce Love is recovering from a torn ACL as he approaches the draft. Love was a lock to be a first-round pick last year and opted to return to Stanford.
Marinovich is still working on himself: Todd Marinovich is still trying to figure out his life. He’s now 50 and this feature on him is eye-opening.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Antonio Brown Unfollows Steelers on Twitter; Falcons Favorites to Land Him
NFL Coaching Changes Have Been Offensive, and We are at a Crossroads
Jordan Spieth has the Putting Yips According to Hank Haney
Should The Philadelphia 76ers Consider Trading Ben Simmons?
Around the Sports Internet:
Russell Martin is a Dodger again
Andy Murray is retiring, a look at his his career by the numbers
The Jets are close to adding Gregg Williams as their new defensive coordinator
Jalen Hurts has a reason to pick Miami as his transfer destination
Song of the Day:
Comments