The Celtics fell to the Magic 105-103 after coming up empty on their final possession. Kyrie Irving was visibly angry with the play (that he was not involved in):

Kyrie was frustrated with Gordon Hayward and Celtics' last shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/sqnaW8amkq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2019

This comes just days after Marcus Morris shoved Jaylen Brown during a timeout. It is still early in the season, but the Celtics continue to disappoint and act as a team that is not on the same page.