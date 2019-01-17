PM Roundup: Camila Mendes; Mel Kiper's Mock Draft Is Out; Antonio Brown Is Done In Pittsburgh

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you all to know it’s pouring rain in Southern California and it’s not fair!

Camila and “Riverdale” return: Camila Mendes and “Riverdale” were back on television last night and she may have a new love interest.

Kiper dives in: Mel Kiper’s first mock of the 2019 NFL Draft is out and he has three quarterbacks going in the first round.

Antonio pushing himself out of Pittsburgh: Let’s face it, Antonio Brown is pushing his way out of Pittsburgh, and doing a darn good job of it.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James Might Need Each Other

‘Them’ to Sports: Drop Dead

Jacksonville Jaguars Make Perfect Sense For Nick Foles

VIDEO: Adam Gase Better Win, and He Knows It

Around the Sports Internet:

A look at the key matchup in the NFC title game

Phillip Dorsett is a big reason why the Patriots are where they are

Gregg Popovich is unsure if he’ll coach the Spurs next season

All the latest MLB rumors including updates on Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and others

Song of the Day: