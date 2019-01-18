Phil Mickelson Popped Off and Tied His Career Low Round on Thursday at the Desert Classic

Phil Mickelson went off during the first round of the Desert Classic. Lefty, who has won this event twice, tied his career low round with a 12-under 60 on Thursday. This is his first round of the 2019 season and everything was clicking.

Phil’s front nine at La Quinta Country Club included four birdies and an eagle with zero blemishes for a 30. His back nine included six birdies. To say he was feeling it would be an understatement.

At 48 years old, it doesn’t appear that the five-time major champion has lost a step, but instead, is improving.

After winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2018, Mickelson managed only one other top five finish and seemed to fade off late in the season at the BMW Championship where he finished T58 and then the Tour Championship where he finished 30th.

Of course, he did win “The Match,” but that’s not really worth much other than a giant pay day.

Can Lefty collect his second win in two years after going four years without one? It sure does look like it.

Mickelson currently holds a three-stroke lead over Adam Long and the rest of the field. His second round in the Desert Classic starts at 11:40 a.m. ET with Aaron Wise on the Nicklaus Tournament Course.