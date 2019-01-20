Saints Fans Are So Loud They're Destroying the Superdome

During the first half of the NFC championship game, the Los Angeles Rams struggled with the noise coming from the New Orleans Saints’ fans.

And so did the structure of the Superdome.

Fans were so loud that the ceiling began to crumble near the media workroom in the stadium, as shown in photos by NOLA.com’s Julie Boudwin.

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

The noise was booming, even on the FOX broadcast. One fan was blowing a whistle, which was clearly audible for viewers at home.

On the field, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was apparently struggling to get play calls from coach Sean McVay. Goff also struggled to communicate with his offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. But that’s somewhat typical for a playoff atmosphere. It’s common to see teams cracking under the pressure of the opposing fans.

It’s entirely uncommon (and perhaps unsafe?) to see a stadium cracking under the pressure of its own fans.