Social Media Legend Tom Brady is At It Again

The New England Patriots are AFC champions once again. Tom Brady is headed to his ninth Super Bowl in 18 years. What is dead may never die. He’s more than earned the right to rub it in the face of haters with his own unique and slightly dorky brand of social media messaging.

And, oh boy, did he ever.

He’s terrific Tom and Rob Gronkowski making the most suburban reboot of Bad Boys you’ll ever see.

This is the embodiment of fire focus in the chill zone.

Patriots fans will take great delight in the content while those sick and tired of the franchise’s success will feel personally violated. It’s hard to create something both so milquetoast and polarizing but Brady’s done.

This is why he’s a legend.