In case Tom Brady’s performance in the AFC Championship Game wasn’t enough for you, maybe this will be. A photographer for KMBC appears to catch someone pointing a laser in the face of Tom Terrific:

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

Looks like a laser to me. And if so, at least it didn’t annoy the fans watching on television like the whistle sound did in the NFC Championship Game.