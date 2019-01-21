Roundup: Brad Pitt/Charlize Theron Rumors; Tony Romo is an Incredible Announcer; & Daniel Snyder Adds Imax Theater to His Yacht

Romee Strijd, a model … there are Brad Pitt/Charlize Theron dating rumors … an avalanche in Taos, New Mexico killed one skier, others seriously injured … “Man hospitalized in Dublin after injecting himself with own semen to ‘cure’ back pain” … movie reviewer gets death threats after writing a negative review of Aquaman … “Two men died after a gun battle at Home Depot that escalated from a parking lot fight” … these images of Ocean Ramsey swimming with an enormous great white shark are staggering … two depressed friends committed suicide in a NYC hotel … nobody won the weekend more than Tony Romo …

Welp, I was way wrong about the Patriots. Maybe there’s hope: Tom Brady will say he retires with a Super Bowl win? Initial reaction to the return of Boogie Cousins; there are a lot of teams that want Kyler Murray. [ITunes]

West Virginia has found its new QB, Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma. Eligible immediately, he was a 4-star recruit in 2016. [WVU Sports]

The Chiefs tied for the NFL lead in sacks. The most frustrating part of the AFC title game – besides the refs – was their inability to pressure Tom Brady. [KC Star]

Duke, without point guard Tre Jones, knocked off the last unbeaten team in America. Sorry, Virginia. [Duke Chronicle]

Saints fans and media can be angry about the refs – there’s good reason to be – but Sean Payton did not have a good game at all. [NOLA.com]

Sony Music has wisely dropped R. Kelly from its music label. [Variety]

An Australian Open surprise: Roger Federer lost in the 4th round. To a 20-year old you may have never heard of. [News.com.Au]

I just assume everyone’s rooting for Jared Goff, right? You an’t root for Tom Brady. [NFL.com]

“Tiny animal carcasses found in buried Antarctic lake.” [Nature.com]

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has added an iMax theater to his yacht. [Guardian]

I don’t like the Patriots, so I’m down in the dumps. Do like this song.

If you have kids, they surely love this song. It’s catchy.

Haven’t seen this movie in awhile. It’s good.