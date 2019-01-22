PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Chris Brown Arrested On Rape Charge; Chiefs Fire Bob Sutton

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would advise you not to sue the NFL over a missed call.
Taylor set for “Cats” role: Taylor Swift has confirmed her role in the movie adaptation of “Cats” on Instagram.
Brown arrested for rape: Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris on a rape charge.
Sutton canned after loss to Pats: The Kansas City Chiefs have fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after the team’s loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
