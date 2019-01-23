PM Roundup: Nikki Bella; Barcelona Lands Frenkie de Jong; Five Potential NFL Trades

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just flat out never thought of asking Nikki Bella out.
Nikki and Henry headed for a date?: Nikki Bella has responded to UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo’s request for a date. It seems like she’s definitely interested.
Barcelona lands de Jong: Barcelona has confirmed it has signed Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong for a price of 75 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were both in pursuit of the 21-year-old rising star.
NFL trades coming?: Here’s a look at five NFL trades that could happen during Super Bowl week.
