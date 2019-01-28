PM Roundup: Rachel Brosnahan; Anthony Davis Wants To Be Traded; NFL Finally Admits Missed Pass Interference Call

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not win a Screen Actors Guild Award Sunday night.

Rachel stays winning: Rachel Brosnahan just keeps winning awards. She took home the SAG award for best actress in a comedy, while the cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won as well.

Davis wants a trade: Anthony Davis has informed the New Orleans Pelicans he will not sign an extension with the team and wants to be traded.

NFL finally admits mistake: The NFL has finally admitted officials missed a blatant pass interference penalty during the NFC Championship Game.

Make it Dance Lance!! Bring the 🎸 out on they necks!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@StephensonLance https://t.co/B74NTQOt2G — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2019

