Charlie Weis Says the Patriots Will Stomp the Rams

Charlie Weis, who collected more than $20 million to not coach college programs anymore, was on Boston radio with WEEI and had a prediction for the game.

“I think the [Patriots] are going to stomp on them,” he said. “I think the game is going to go one of two ways, and not to be a hypocrite and play both sides of the fence, I believe the Pats are going to stomp them. That is what I think is going to happen. Now with that being said, if the Rams can stop the running game, and double [Julian] Edelman, I think they will have a chance.”

Weis, of course, was the offensive coordinator for the first three Super Bowl titles and parlayed that into a lucrative if unsuccessful college coaching career. One thing the Patriots haven’t done, though, over the course of their nearly two-decade run of success, is “stomp” someone in the Super Bowl, as all of them have been tight contests that often came down to the end.

The average margin of the victory in the eight prior Super Bowls is 4.3 points. The largest margin was the Eagles winning last year by eight. The largest margin of victory for the New England Patriots was six points, because they won on the first possession of overtime, against Atlanta after trailing 28-3. The Patriots are 3-3 straight up and 1-5 against the spread (the cover being against Atlanta as a 3-point favorite) in the Super Bowl when favored.

They were disrespected immediately as slight underdogs, but that quickly disappeared and they have been the betting favorite since shortly after the Conference Championship Games ended.