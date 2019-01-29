29 Journalists Who Weren't Escorted Out of Super Bowl Media Night

The new and not-really-improved Super Bowl Opening Night happened Monday. It was appropriately ridiculous. One of the squares on our homemade Bingo game hit big and resulted in a prominent podcaster and his boss being escorted from the premises.
A cynic could wonder if that wasn’t the very scenario they wanted. But, hey, all press is good press for that website. Since these are trying times for journalism, though, it seems prudent to highlight some credential media members who PLAYED THE GAME THE RIGHT WAY and weren’t ejected from the event.
Here are 29 of the most well-behaved scribes who managed to file without getting tangled up in litigation.
Steve Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Arash Markazi, Los Angeles Times
Jourdan Rodrigue, Charlotte Observer
Eric Garland, Bradenton Herald
A Kid Named Camdyn, Good Morning America
Ryan Kartje, Orange County Register
Kalyn Kahler, Sports Illustrated
Colin Hubbard, Rockdale-Newton Citizens
Benjamin Allbright, NFL Draft Expert
Wow. Thank you for your service, everyone. Would that all such civility be covered as extensively as the bad-boy stuff.
