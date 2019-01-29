29 Journalists Who Weren't Escorted Out of Super Bowl Media Night

The new and not-really-improved Super Bowl Opening Night happened Monday. It was appropriately ridiculous. One of the squares on our homemade Bingo game hit big and resulted in a prominent podcaster and his boss being escorted from the premises.

A cynic could wonder if that wasn’t the very scenario they wanted. But, hey, all press is good press for that website. Since these are trying times for journalism, though, it seems prudent to highlight some credential media members who PLAYED THE GAME THE RIGHT WAY and weren’t ejected from the event.

Here are 29 of the most well-behaved scribes who managed to file without getting tangled up in litigation.

Brain Costello, New York Post

Chad Finn, Boston Globe

Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post

Steve Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Matt Vautour, Mass Live

Henry McKenna, PatriotsWire

Arash Markazi, Los Angeles Times

Adrianne Haney, 11 Alive

Jourdan Rodrigue, Charlotte Observer

Aaron Nolan, KARK

Matt Johnson, WSB-TV

Eric Garland, Bradenton Herald

A Kid Named Camdyn, Good Morning America

Jeff Reinebold, Sky Sports

Staff Byline, NFL.com

Matt Lombardo, NJ Advance

Ryon Horne, AJC

Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports

Ryan Kartje, Orange County Register

The Gang From WDAE

Barry Winter, NBC Los Angeles

Kalyn Kahler, Sports Illustrated

Jill Martin, CNN

Steve Keating, Reuters

Colin Hubbard, Rockdale-Newton Citizens

Benjamin Allbright, NFL Draft Expert

Ian Steele, ABC6

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo

Wow. Thank you for your service, everyone. Would that all such civility be covered as extensively as the bad-boy stuff.