Video: Roger Goodell Didn't Like Sal Paolantonio's Question

During Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl news conference, one question in particular appeared to get under the commissioner’s skin. ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio wanted to know what he said to the Saints coach, Sean Payton, and owner, Gayle Benson, about the blown call at the NFC Championship.

Goodell seemed bothered with the question from Paolantonio. You can also see Goodell before Paolantonio even finished the questions making an odd facial expression.

Whatever he may or may not have said to Payton did not appear to sit well with the coach. Today, it sure looked like he was wearing the Goodell clown shirt under his collared shirt.