Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Let the Party Begin

The PGA Tour finally had some interest last week at Torrey Pines with a Justin Rose win and a lot of big names in the field, and with the Tour heading over to Phoenix for the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week, it should get even better.

The party that is the Phoenix Open, which is the eighth oldest tournament on the PGA Tour, is always a big draw both on TV and in person where the daily attendance generally exceeds 200,000 because of the antics that are seen on the 16th hole. While some don’t exactly enjoy it, the tournament has embraced it with open arms and it’s worked out well in their favor.

While the field isn’t quite as stacked as last week, there are still a lot of golfers who enjoy both the course and the event. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, and Matt Kuchar make up the favorites this week.

Defending Champion Gary Woodland is listed at +1800 to defend his title that he won over Chez Reavie in a playoff last season.

Odds

Jon Rahm +700 Justin Thomas +900 Hideki Matsuyama +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Tony Finau +1800 Gary Woodland +1800 Rickie Fowler +2000 Phil Mickelson +2200 Webb Simpson +2200 Matt Kuchar +2800

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times – Full List Here

Thursday

9:50 AM – 10th Tee – Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas

10:00 AM – 10th Tee – Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

12:05 PM – 1st Tee – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson

2:15 PM – 1st Tee – Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

Friday

7:50 AM – 10th Tee – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson

10:00 AM – 10th Tee – Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

2:05 PM – 1st Tee – Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas

2:15 PM – 1st Tee – Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

My Pick

Last week I was close with Jon Rahm. Rahm led after the first round but was unable to hold off the number one golfer in the world, Justin Rose.

This week I’m picking Hideki Matsuyama.

Hideki finished T3 last week and finished the 2018 season strong with a T4 at the Tour Championship. Unfortunately, Matsuyama had to withdraw from this event in 2018, but he won it in 2016 and 2017, and finished T2 in 2015.

He always performs well at TPC Scottsdale, and since he appears to be playing well early this season he seems like an easy pick this week.