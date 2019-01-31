The Celtics Would Be Foolish to Trade for Anthony Davis With His Current Mindset

According to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, teams interested in trading for Anthony Davis believe it is a one-team race for the superstar long term:

“Teams interested in trading for Davis — including the Boston Celtics — are in full fact-finding mode and the intel coming back is this, sources tell ESPN: Davis’ plan is to treat any trade destination as a one-year stop — except, of course, the Lakers. Teams are learning that Davis’ stated intention will be to play the season elsewhere if traded outside of the Lakers, but move to the Lakers as a free agent in 2020.”

Yesterday, it came out the Pelicans did not want to send Davis to the Lakers as of now, which was a big blow to their chances of trading for him at all. This is due to the reality they can’t offer the blockbuster package the Celtics can this summer. But with this report today coming days after Chris Haynes writing that Boston was not a top target for Davis, Boston all of sudden has real problems. Unless Davis makes it known this belief is not true or that he has changed his mind, the Celtics’ reaction to this report should be drastic and mind-changing to their approach come July.

There are some teams that can risk trading for Davis and dreaming he stays, like Portland, but Boston is certainly not one of them. Portland best chance of pulling this off would come if Davis remains adamant he will only sign with the Lakers and, therefore, they are not willing to offer as much believing they can sign him as a free agent. The Celtics are set up, without Davis, to run the East for years to come. If Davis is only interested in signing with the Lakers, giving up potential stars for his one-year service would be a demoralizing and costly decision.

Imagine living down trading away Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier (it may take that) for a superstar that leaves you in 12 months for your enemy.

Yeah, not exactly worth taking the chance he will change his mind, is it?