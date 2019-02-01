Kyrie Irving Making Knicks and Lakers Fans Excited, Celtics Fans Anxious

The NBA potential player carousel never comes to a complete stop, and this week is no different as everybody scrambles to apply psychology and capology to what might happen this summer. Thursday saw the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis in a salary dump that would only pay off if they could snare a superstar duo like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and today the latter opened up the speculation vault:

Kyrie Irving said at the end of the day he’s going to do what’s best for his career. “Ask me July 1,” he said about whether his mindset has changed. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 1, 2019

Hmm, what about the Knicks?

Kyrie Irving acknowledged he sees the Knicks positioning themselves for this summer. Said he respects the organization. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 1, 2019

Though, it should be noted, that’s not all of it (as you’ll recall, Kyrie previously indicated a commitment to the Celtics, that he now seems to have walked back):

Kyrie Irving said he still has confidence in the Celtics and what they promise for the future. “Obviously Boston’s still at the head of that race.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 1, 2019

Kyrie and LeBron have also been flirting a little in recent weeks. This year, as ever, don’t make any plans that will keep you away from being tethered to your devices for the first week of July.