Kyrie Irving Making Knicks and Lakers Fans Excited, Celtics Fans Anxious

The NBA potential player carousel never comes to a complete stop, and this week is no different as everybody scrambles to apply psychology and capology to what might happen this summer. Thursday saw the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis in a salary dump that would only pay off if they could snare a superstar duo like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and today the latter opened up the speculation vault:
Hmm, what about the Knicks?
Though, it should be noted, that’s not all of it (as you’ll recall, Kyrie previously indicated a commitment to the Celtics, that he now seems to have walked back):
Kyrie and LeBron have also been flirting a little in recent weeks. This year, as ever, don’t make any plans that will keep you away from being tethered to your devices for the first week of July.
Comments