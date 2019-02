After Dave Portnoy was dragged out of the Super Bowl, all eyes were on PFT Commenter. An hour after PFT posted a hilarious video claiming he was on the run from security, it turned out he was never even in attendance for the game but instead with Big Cat in New York:

UPDATE there on to me but im gona make a run for it. Pls subscribe to tomorows PMT https://t.co/JqeG9609zW pic.twitter.com/SRUtwKrydH — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 4, 2019

Now, we don’t know if the NFL was actually looking for him during the game or not (would it surprise anyone if they were?). But either way, this video alone will make it hard for you not to laugh at his night.