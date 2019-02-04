Thoughts on the 4 Teams on Anthony Davis' Wish List

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting the Pelicans have been informed of the four teams Anthony Davis would sign with long-term: Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Clippers.

Notably, the Celtics are left off his list. This is just further proof the Celtics would be insane to trade away young, key pieces for a player that will get up and leave as soon as he can.

The Lakers and Knicks are no surprise. The question is whether or not either team can make an offer New Orleans is interested in. Brian Windhorst reported last week, the Pelicans are less than thrilled with what the Lakers can and are offering. The Knicks presumably would offer their first round pick for Davis which may just end up being Zion Williamson.

The Bucks were brought up last week by The Ringer, but to hear that Davis would sign there long-term comes as a shock. Milwaukee has never been a free agent destination, but if winning truly is Davis’ priority, the Bucks can satisfy him. The thought of a future with Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo should have the rest of East petrified. With that said, the Bucks’ assets don’t jump out to be very appealing unless the Pelicans could keep Khris Middleton, who has a player option at the end of the season.

If the Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard this summer, like many believe they will, just as with Antetokounmpo, Davis would be a part of the second best duo in the NBA. This destination would be the least appealing out of the four until the rest of the roster could be filled out. That is if Davis coming wouldn’t turn Leonard, who is nearly impossible to get a read on, off from wanting to come there.

My read on the likelihood he ends up with one of these teams: