AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Always Entertaining

The PGA Tour makes its first stop of the season this week at Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. The Tour will be back at Pebble in June for the U.S. Open, so this could give a little insight into who may be in contention then.

This week, Dustin Johnson makes his first start on the West coast swing after two starts overseas and one win at the Saudi International. D.J. is the clear favorite this week and has played well at Pebble over his career with a third-place finish in 2017, a second-place finish in 2018, a T4 in 2015, T2 in 2014, and a T5 in 2012. (My pick is at the bottom of the post.)

Also in the field this week are Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson as well as internet sensation Hosung Choi. It will be interesting to see where Mickelson finishes at Pebble this week as Jim Nantz believes this is Phil’s year to finally win a U.S. Open.

The weather could be an issue this week as the forecast projects rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Odds

Dustin Johnson +500 Jason Day +800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Tony Finau +2000 Phil Mickelson +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Adam Scott +2500 Matt Kuchar +2500 Chez Reavie +2800

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM CBS

Tee Times (notable times bolded)

Because the tournament has so many players with amateurs playing alongside pros, it is spread over three courses.

Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)

No. 1

11:00 AM – Keith Mitchell and Jay Monahan, Charley Hoffman and Jim Fish

11:11 AM – Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen

11:22 AM – D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Pat Perez and Michael Lund

11:33 AM – Brady Schnell and Larry The Cable Guy, Adam Schenk and Ray Romano

11:44 AM – Jason Gore and Alfonso Ribeiro, Ryan Armour and Kira Kazantsev

11:55 AM – Phil Mickelson and Scott Ozanus, Patrick Reed and Jimmy Dunne

12:06 PM – Adam Scott and Doug Mackenzie, Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater

12:17 PM – Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers, Hosung Choi and Chris O’Donnell

12:28 PM – Ryan Ruffels and David Abeles, Wes Roach and Thomas Laffont

12:39 PM – Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Brian Gay and Adrian Young

12:50 PM – Kenny Perry and Darius Rucker, Russell Knox and Matt Ryan

1:01 PM – Steve Stricker and Toby Keith, Kevin Kisner and Colt Ford

1:12 PM – Dominic Bozzelli and Clay Walker, Ricky Barnes and Pat Monahan

No. 10

11:00 AM – Patrick Rodgers and Charles Schwab, Josh Teater and Ryan Smith

11:11 AM – Tommy Fleetwood and Pascal Grizot, Russell Henley and Antoine Arnault

11:22 AM – Jason Day and Jim Lentz, Mackenzie Hughes and Andrew Wilson

11:33 AM – Seth Reeves and Greg Kinnear, Doug Ghim and Heidi Ueberroth

11:44 AM- Talor Gooch and Stephen Smith, David Hearn and L. David Dube

11:55 AM – Austin Cook and Jeff Holzschuh, Jonas Blixt and Lisa Davis

12:06 PM – Matt Kuchar and Geoff Yang, Davis Love III and Al Walker

12:17 PM – Chez Reavie and Brian Swette, D.J. Trahan and Andy Garcia

12:28 PM – Curtis Luck and Mike Davis, Dru Love and Jerry Tarde

12:39 PM – Matt Every and Ross Buchmueller, Andres Romero and Harris Barton

12:50 PM – Ernie Els and Jerry Yang, Sungjae Im and Pat Battle

1:01 PM – Scott Langley and Dan Rose, Colt Knost and Thomas Keller

1:12 PM – Trey Mullinax and Condoleezza Rice, Beau Hossler and Ryan Lance

Spyglass Hill

No. 1

11:00 AM – Chesson Hadley and Joe Lacob, Martin Laird and Geoff Couch

11:11 AM – Adam Hadwin and Frank Quattrone, Ben Crane and Michael Peña

11:22 AM – Aaron Baddeley and Edward Vaughan, Sang-Moon Bae and Thomas Campbell

11:33 AM – Jason Schmuhl and Gail Rogers, Sepp Straka and Robert Skinner

11:44 AM – John Catlin and Chuck Robbins, Corey Conners and Julie Wirth

11:55 AM – Adam Long and Steve Squeri, Michael Kim and Eddy Cue

12:06 PM – Johnson Wagner and John T. McCoy, Peter Malnati and John B. McCoy

12:17 PM – Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros, David Duval and John Kenning

12:28 PM – Anders Albertson and David Dorman, Martin Piller and Bob Antin

12:39 PM – J.J. Spaun and Jim Torgerson, Matt Jones and Henio Arcangeli Jr.

12:50 PM – Sean O’Hair and Greg Johnson, Tyrone Van Aswegen and Rob Light

1:01 PM – Michael Thompson and Bayo Ogunlesi, J.J. Henry and Cindy Taylor

1:12 PM – Adam Svensson and Jeff Yass, Jim Knous and Dan Crockett

No. 10

11:00 AM – Shane Lowry and Gerry McManus, Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Dermot Desmond

11:11 AM – Cameron Champ and George Roberts, Brice Garnett and Egon Durban

11:22 AM – Cody Gribble and Finley Ewing IV, Ted Potter Jr. and T. Scott Law

11:33 AM – Roger Sloan and Steven DeCarlo (12), Chase Wright and Jeronimo Esteve II

11:44 AM – John Senden and Scott Ford, Scott Stallings and Jeff Weiner

11:55 AM – Rod Pampling and Joe Kernen (12), Grayson Murray and Ian Read

12:06 PM – Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack, Fabian Gomez and Peter Marsh

12:17 PM – Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts, James Hahn and Philipp Schindler

12:28 PM – Kramer Hickok and David Kohler, Cameron Davis and Sean Kell

12:39 PM – Whee Kim and Tom Dreesen, Kelly Kraft and Fallon Vaughn

12:50 PM – Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane, Andrew Putnam and Rick Disney

1:01 PM – Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon, Jim Furyk and Tony Romo

1:12 PM Wyndham Clark and Joe Don Rooney, José de Jesus Rodríguez and Chris Harrison

Pebble Beach Golf Links

No. 1

11:00 AM – Nick Watney and Julie Frist, Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain

11:11 AM – Tony Finau and Shantanu Narayen, Scott Piercy and Jin Roy Ryu

11:22 AM – Sung Kang and Bob Calderoni, Roberto Castro and Ray O’Connor

11:33 AM – Broc Everett and Dick Barrett, Tom Lovelady and David MacFarlane

11:44 AM – Sam Saunders and Brian Ferris, Joel Dahmen and Ernesto Bertarelli

11:55 AM – Chris Stroud and Huey Lewis, Branden Grace and Steve Green

12:06 PM – Brandt Snedeker and Aneel Bhusri, Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still

12:17 PM – Rory Sabbatini and Blake Mycoskie, J.B. Holmes and Todd Wagner

12:28 PM – Martin Trainer and Patrick Hamill, Joey Garber and John Maxwell

12:39 PM – Chad Campbell and Ben Sutton, Alex Prugh and Matt Thompson

12:50 PM – Jonathan Byrd and Stuart Francis, Si Woo Kim and David Gill

1:01 PM – Graeme McDowell and Ed Brown, Paul Casey and Don Colleran

1:12 PM – Cameron Tringale and Reuben Richards Jr., Richy Werenski and John Chen

No. 10

11:00 AM – John Chin and John Baumer, Kyle Jones and Craig Vosburg

11:11 AM – Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Cary Patterson, Dylan Frittelli and Mary Meeker

11:22 AM – Steve Jones and Michael McGarry, Alex Cejka and Eric Silagy

11:33 AM – Sebastian Munoz and Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Max Homa and Kevin Baldwin

11:44 AM – Scott Brown and Tim Sloan, Brian Stuard and Dan Fireman

11:55 AM – David Lingmerth and Mitch Truwit, Stephan Jaeger and Martyn Curragh

12:06 PM – Chad Collins and Brent Handler, Tom Hoge and David Beam

12:17 PM – Tyler Duncan and David Calhoun (6), Brandon Harkins and Jay Ireland

12:28 PM – Roberto Diaz and Joseph Bronson, Nate Lashley and Lynn Rose

12:39 PM – Chris Thompson and Steve Maritz, Hank Lebioda and Piero Antinori

12:50 PM – Nick Taylor and Nikesh Arora, Freddie Jacobson and Alex Robertson

1:01 PM – John Huh and Murray Demo, Derek Fathauer and Lloyd Dyer

1:12 PM – Julian Etulain and CarlH H. Lindner III, Ben Silverman and Jeremy Jacobs

My Pick

This week I have to roll with the odds. Dustin Johnson has been playing well so far this season and had a lot of success at Pebble in his career. He’s coming off of a win overseas and things seem to be clicking early.