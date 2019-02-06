AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Always Entertaining

The PGA Tour makes its first stop of the season this week at Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. The Tour will be back at Pebble in June for the U.S. Open, so this could give a little insight into who may be in contention then.
This week, Dustin Johnson makes his first start on the West coast swing after two starts overseas and one win at the Saudi International. D.J. is the clear favorite this week and has played well at Pebble over his career with a third-place finish in 2017, a second-place finish in 2018, a T4 in 2015, T2 in 2014, and a T5 in 2012. (My pick is at the bottom of the post.)
Also in the field this week are Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson as well as internet sensation Hosung Choi. It will be interesting to see where Mickelson finishes at Pebble this week as Jim Nantz believes this is Phil’s year to finally win a U.S. Open.
The weather could be an issue this week as the forecast projects rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|+500
|Jason Day
|+800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Phil Mickelson
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|Matt Kuchar
|+2500
|Chez Reavie
|+2800
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|CBS
Tee Times (notable times bolded)
Because the tournament has so many players with amateurs playing alongside pros, it is spread over three courses.
Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)
No. 1
11:00 AM – Keith Mitchell and Jay Monahan, Charley Hoffman and Jim Fish
11:11 AM – Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen
11:22 AM – D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Pat Perez and Michael Lund
11:33 AM – Brady Schnell and Larry The Cable Guy, Adam Schenk and Ray Romano
11:44 AM – Jason Gore and Alfonso Ribeiro, Ryan Armour and Kira Kazantsev
11:55 AM – Phil Mickelson and Scott Ozanus, Patrick Reed and Jimmy Dunne
12:06 PM – Adam Scott and Doug Mackenzie, Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater
12:17 PM – Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers, Hosung Choi and Chris O’Donnell
12:28 PM – Ryan Ruffels and David Abeles, Wes Roach and Thomas Laffont
12:39 PM – Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Brian Gay and Adrian Young
12:50 PM – Kenny Perry and Darius Rucker, Russell Knox and Matt Ryan
1:01 PM – Steve Stricker and Toby Keith, Kevin Kisner and Colt Ford
1:12 PM – Dominic Bozzelli and Clay Walker, Ricky Barnes and Pat Monahan
No. 10
11:00 AM – Patrick Rodgers and Charles Schwab, Josh Teater and Ryan Smith
11:11 AM – Tommy Fleetwood and Pascal Grizot, Russell Henley and Antoine Arnault
11:22 AM – Jason Day and Jim Lentz, Mackenzie Hughes and Andrew Wilson
11:33 AM – Seth Reeves and Greg Kinnear, Doug Ghim and Heidi Ueberroth
11:44 AM- Talor Gooch and Stephen Smith, David Hearn and L. David Dube
11:55 AM – Austin Cook and Jeff Holzschuh, Jonas Blixt and Lisa Davis
12:06 PM – Matt Kuchar and Geoff Yang, Davis Love III and Al Walker
12:17 PM – Chez Reavie and Brian Swette, D.J. Trahan and Andy Garcia
12:28 PM – Curtis Luck and Mike Davis, Dru Love and Jerry Tarde
12:39 PM – Matt Every and Ross Buchmueller, Andres Romero and Harris Barton
12:50 PM – Ernie Els and Jerry Yang, Sungjae Im and Pat Battle
1:01 PM – Scott Langley and Dan Rose, Colt Knost and Thomas Keller
1:12 PM – Trey Mullinax and Condoleezza Rice, Beau Hossler and Ryan Lance
Spyglass Hill
No. 1
11:00 AM – Chesson Hadley and Joe Lacob, Martin Laird and Geoff Couch
11:11 AM – Adam Hadwin and Frank Quattrone, Ben Crane and Michael Peña
11:22 AM – Aaron Baddeley and Edward Vaughan, Sang-Moon Bae and Thomas Campbell
11:33 AM – Jason Schmuhl and Gail Rogers, Sepp Straka and Robert Skinner
11:44 AM – John Catlin and Chuck Robbins, Corey Conners and Julie Wirth
11:55 AM – Adam Long and Steve Squeri, Michael Kim and Eddy Cue
12:06 PM – Johnson Wagner and John T. McCoy, Peter Malnati and John B. McCoy
12:17 PM – Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros, David Duval and John Kenning
12:28 PM – Anders Albertson and David Dorman, Martin Piller and Bob Antin
12:39 PM – J.J. Spaun and Jim Torgerson, Matt Jones and Henio Arcangeli Jr.
12:50 PM – Sean O’Hair and Greg Johnson, Tyrone Van Aswegen and Rob Light
1:01 PM – Michael Thompson and Bayo Ogunlesi, J.J. Henry and Cindy Taylor
1:12 PM – Adam Svensson and Jeff Yass, Jim Knous and Dan Crockett
No. 10
11:00 AM – Shane Lowry and Gerry McManus, Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Dermot Desmond
11:11 AM – Cameron Champ and George Roberts, Brice Garnett and Egon Durban
11:22 AM – Cody Gribble and Finley Ewing IV, Ted Potter Jr. and T. Scott Law
11:33 AM – Roger Sloan and Steven DeCarlo (12), Chase Wright and Jeronimo Esteve II
11:44 AM – John Senden and Scott Ford, Scott Stallings and Jeff Weiner
11:55 AM – Rod Pampling and Joe Kernen (12), Grayson Murray and Ian Read
12:06 PM – Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack, Fabian Gomez and Peter Marsh
12:17 PM – Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts, James Hahn and Philipp Schindler
12:28 PM – Kramer Hickok and David Kohler, Cameron Davis and Sean Kell
12:39 PM – Whee Kim and Tom Dreesen, Kelly Kraft and Fallon Vaughn
12:50 PM – Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane, Andrew Putnam and Rick Disney
1:01 PM – Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon, Jim Furyk and Tony Romo
1:12 PM Wyndham Clark and Joe Don Rooney, José de Jesus Rodríguez and Chris Harrison
Pebble Beach Golf Links
No. 1
11:00 AM – Nick Watney and Julie Frist, Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain
11:11 AM – Tony Finau and Shantanu Narayen, Scott Piercy and Jin Roy Ryu
11:22 AM – Sung Kang and Bob Calderoni, Roberto Castro and Ray O’Connor
11:33 AM – Broc Everett and Dick Barrett, Tom Lovelady and David MacFarlane
11:44 AM – Sam Saunders and Brian Ferris, Joel Dahmen and Ernesto Bertarelli
11:55 AM – Chris Stroud and Huey Lewis, Branden Grace and Steve Green
12:06 PM – Brandt Snedeker and Aneel Bhusri, Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still
12:17 PM – Rory Sabbatini and Blake Mycoskie, J.B. Holmes and Todd Wagner
12:28 PM – Martin Trainer and Patrick Hamill, Joey Garber and John Maxwell
12:39 PM – Chad Campbell and Ben Sutton, Alex Prugh and Matt Thompson
12:50 PM – Jonathan Byrd and Stuart Francis, Si Woo Kim and David Gill
1:01 PM – Graeme McDowell and Ed Brown, Paul Casey and Don Colleran
1:12 PM – Cameron Tringale and Reuben Richards Jr., Richy Werenski and John Chen
No. 10
11:00 AM – John Chin and John Baumer, Kyle Jones and Craig Vosburg
11:11 AM – Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Cary Patterson, Dylan Frittelli and Mary Meeker
11:22 AM – Steve Jones and Michael McGarry, Alex Cejka and Eric Silagy
11:33 AM – Sebastian Munoz and Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Max Homa and Kevin Baldwin
11:44 AM – Scott Brown and Tim Sloan, Brian Stuard and Dan Fireman
11:55 AM – David Lingmerth and Mitch Truwit, Stephan Jaeger and Martyn Curragh
12:06 PM – Chad Collins and Brent Handler, Tom Hoge and David Beam
12:17 PM – Tyler Duncan and David Calhoun (6), Brandon Harkins and Jay Ireland
12:28 PM – Roberto Diaz and Joseph Bronson, Nate Lashley and Lynn Rose
12:39 PM – Chris Thompson and Steve Maritz, Hank Lebioda and Piero Antinori
12:50 PM – Nick Taylor and Nikesh Arora, Freddie Jacobson and Alex Robertson
1:01 PM – John Huh and Murray Demo, Derek Fathauer and Lloyd Dyer
1:12 PM – Julian Etulain and CarlH H. Lindner III, Ben Silverman and Jeremy Jacobs
My Pick
This week I have to roll with the odds. Dustin Johnson has been playing well so far this season and had a lot of success at Pebble in his career. He’s coming off of a win overseas and things seem to be clicking early.
