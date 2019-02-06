Brooks Koepka on Sergio Garcia's Tantrum, "You're 40 years old so you gotta grow up eventually."

Brooks Koepka hasn’t been holding his opinions back lately and it’s great to see. The three-time major winner – still weird to say that considering his buddy Dustin Johnson only has one – appeared on the “Playing Through” podcast and let 39-year-old Sergio Garcia have it for his ridiculous actions in the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

“Ugh, it’s frustrating as a player to see, to act like that, to disrespect everybody,” said Koepka, who was playing two groups in front of the former Masters champion but didn’t know what happened until afterward. “To act like a child out there is not cool. It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

Even though Garcia apologized, many, including myself, believe he needs to be handed a suspension by European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley for damaging multiple greens.

Just look at the picture below that was shared by Martin Dempster.

Just been out to sixth green @RoyalGreens_KSA and this was the only sign of damage on an otherwise pristine green. This probably did look quite nasty immediately after Sergio Garcia apparently left this divot mark yesterday @ScotsmanSport @edinburghsport pic.twitter.com/1aYFHCwIWx — Martin Dempster (@DempsterMartin) February 3, 2019

That’s not an accidental scuff of the surface, that’s a divot!

Brooks continued:

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child,” Koepka continued. “It’s unfortunate that he’s got to do that and complain. Everybody’s got to play the same golf course. I didn’t play very good, but you didn’t really see anybody else doing that. You’re 40 years old so you gotta grow up eventually.”

Wow!

Koepka and Garcia faced each other in the Ryder Cup last year and are both major winners, but the level-headed Koepka is rarely spotted throwing any sort of tantrum on the course. He rarely shows any emotion at all, which is both a good thing and a bad.

Finally, a major champion who didn’t hold back regarding one of Europe’s supposed finest golfers.

