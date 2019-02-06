PM Roundup: Hayden Panettiere; Rob Gronkowski Could Retire; Latest NBA Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not been traded yet.

Hayden isn’t seeing her daughter: Hayden Panettiere hasn’t spent much time with her daughter over the last six month. Since her recent split from Wladimir Klitschko, the couple’s daughter has been living with him and Panettiere has to travel to see her but has only done so occasionally.

Gronk could retire: Rob Gronkowski could choose to retire after winning Super Bowl LIII. But, it’s worth noting, he might not disappear completely if he leaves football behind.

NBA trade rumors: All the latest NBA trade news and rumors as the deadline approaches.

Tweet of the Day:

Just turned off the heat in my apartment. The flames coming off this take can warm an entire city block. pic.twitter.com/VL3rwFlqy6 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 6, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LeBron James Benchgate is Here and It Sure Looks Bad

5 Most Controversial Prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft

Jim Miller on Adnan Virk’s Firing: “How the F— Did That Get Leaked?”

Brooks Koepka on Sergio Garcia’s Tantrum, “You’re 40 years old so you gotta grow up eventually.”

Around the Sports Internet:

Five NBA players who should demand a trade

The 76ers are all-in on this season after acquiring Tobias Harris

Alabama locked up college football’s top recruiting class

The Pelicans aren’t responding to the Lakers’ latest offers for Anthony Davis

Song of the Day: