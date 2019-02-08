Nick Faldo Mocked Sergio Garcia's Bunker Tantrum on the Dan Patrick Show
By:
Michael Shamburger
2 hours ago
Nick Faldo appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and did a few impressions of some other golfers. He showed off his Adam Scott swing, a Jason Day impression, and a few others, but the best came at the end when he pulled out a new one and did a Sergio Garcia bunker tantrum.
This is good stuff from Sir Nick.
Michael Shamburger
Michael is the Video Editor for TheBigLead. He covers golf and prefers to hit driver-wedge as often as possible. GEAUX TIGERS! michaelshamburger@thebiglead.com
