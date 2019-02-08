Nick Faldo Mocked Sergio Garcia's Bunker Tantrum on the Dan Patrick Show

Sir Nick Faldo appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and did a few impressions of some other golfers. He showed off his Adam Scott swing, a Jason Day impression, and a few others, but the best came at the end when he pulled out a new one and did a Sergio Garcia bunker tantrum.

Sir @NickFaldo006 destroyed part of our set doing his best Sergio Garcia impression pic.twitter.com/Wxs8Mb8Vrm — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 7, 2019

This is good stuff from Sir Nick.

HT Shack