Golf USA Today Sports

Nick Faldo Mocked Sergio Garcia's Bunker Tantrum on the Dan Patrick Show

Nick Faldo Mocked Sergio Garcia's Bunker Tantrum on the Dan Patrick Show

Golf

Nick Faldo Mocked Sergio Garcia's Bunker Tantrum on the Dan Patrick Show

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Sir Nick Faldo appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and did a few impressions of some other golfers. He showed off his Adam Scott swing, a Jason Day impression, and a few others, but the best came at the end when he pulled out a new one and did a Sergio Garcia bunker tantrum.

This is good stuff from Sir Nick.

HT Shack

, , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home