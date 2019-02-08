PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Francisco Lindor Out Two Months With Injury; College Football's Next Title Team

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just so ready to get this Friday, you guys.

Victoria stuns at amfAR Gala: Victoria Justice went to the amfAR Gala Wednesday night and looked stunning.

Lindor out two months: Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindorwill likely miss the start of the 2019 season thanks to a calf strain.

College football’s next champion?: A look at which college football teams could challenge Alabama and Clemson for a national title in the near future.

How Not Getting Anthony Davis at the Deadline Could Be a Huge Win for the Lakers

NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

D2: The Mighty Ducks. A Conspiracy Theory 25 Years Later

Hunter Henry 2.0? Stephen A. Smith Delivers Staggeringly Inaccurate Take on Dwayne Haskins

Who will win the next five Super Bowls?

The Miami Dolphins have added Jim Caldwell to their coaching staff

Floyd Mayweather thinks he could get $1 billion for a UFC fight

MLB Agents are still trying to get $300 million for their star players

