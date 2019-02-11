PM Roundup: Dua Lipa; Kyler Murray Chooses The NFL; Kareem Hunt Signs With The Browns

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so exhausted and ready for the weekend. Wait, what day is it?

Dua wins two Grammys: Dua Lipa won two Grammys Sunday night, one for Best New Artist and the other for Best Dance Recording. She was just one example of how the night was dominated by women.

Kyler picks the NFL: Kyler Murray has picked the NFL over Major League Baseball. Here’s what you need to know about that decision.

Hunt has a new team: Kareem Hunt has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Klay with the pass to himself … off Boogie’s head 😂 pic.twitter.com/jflORaDhDe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2019

