Phil Mickelson's Fifth Win at Pebble Beach Came a Few Months Too Early

Phil Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM on Monday morning after the final round was suspended due to darkness on Sunday. The 48-year-old, five-time major winner took home his second tournament in the last two years after not having won since 2013.

The PGA Tour is making another stop at Pebble Beach this season for the U.S. Open, and that is the only major championship Mickelson hasn’t won. In fact, he’s finished second six times. This is obviously the one major that Phil needs to win to lock up the career grand slam.

Mickelson appears to be trending upward, as he also finished second at the Desert Classic in January. But his win at Pebble may have come too early in the season?

As Jim Nantz stated in a post I wrote earlier this year, Pebble Beach seems like the ideal place for Lefty to finally get that U.S. Open win. But to take it home, he would have to win at the same venue twice in one season. That seems like a tall task, but Phil sees it a little differently right now.

“I just think that both myself and Tiger are going to have a really, really good year this year,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson’s win at Pebble marks the third time in the last four years that he’s finished in the top two. He finished second in 2016 and tied for second in 2018, but it is the fifth time he’s won the event in his career.

It would be amazing for Phil to claim the career grand slam at Pebble with a second win there this season.

Hopefully he can do just that.