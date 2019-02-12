PM Roundup: Emilia Clarke; Lakers Didn't Tamper With Ben Simmons; Antonio Brown Wants A Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t a fan of any kind of flu. Bird, swine, stomach, etc. Just screw em all.
Emilia invites you to watch GoT with her: Emilia Clarke has invited fans to a Game of Thrones season eight premiere screening.
View this post on Instagram
So… this one time I entered my own fairytale world of wearing a crown of flowers and gilded trains of needlepoint heaven thanks to @dolcegabbana and the hallowed steps of the #metgala2018. Let the princess fantasy continue baby! #ifonlymy7yearoldselfknewwhatwasinstore… #dolcedreamingcometrue #fortheloveofmetmagic #❤️
Lakers didn’t tamper: The NBA has ruled that the Los Angeles Lakers did not tamper with Ben Simmons.
Brown has asked for a trade: Antonio Brown tweeted that it was time to move forward on Tuesday, which is the first time he’s officially requested a trade.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Jayson Tatum Sounds Open to Becoming Face of Pelicans
Why Steelers Are Built to be Better Without Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell
Nick Wright Doesn’t Think Kyler Murray Will Be a Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick Could Have His Post-Tom Brady QB in a Trade for Josh Rosen
Around the Sports Internet:
Josh Rosen got a vote of confidence from Kliff Kingsbury
Grading each MLB team’s offseason
Bryce Harper isn’t willing to sign a short-term deal
Top 15 NFL draft prospect Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL
Song of the Day:
Comments