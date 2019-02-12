PM Roundup: Emilia Clarke; Lakers Didn't Tamper With Ben Simmons; Antonio Brown Wants A Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t a fan of any kind of flu. Bird, swine, stomach, etc. Just screw em all.

Emilia invites you to watch GoT with her: Emilia Clarke has invited fans to a Game of Thrones season eight premiere screening.

Lakers didn’t tamper: The NBA has ruled that the Los Angeles Lakers did not tamper with Ben Simmons.

Brown has asked for a trade: Antonio Brown tweeted that it was time to move forward on Tuesday, which is the first time he’s officially requested a trade.

Tweet of the Day:

nice try @RealDealBeal23 we know you hacked the ref account and tweeted this https://t.co/wMFFLrae1Z — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) February 12, 2019

