Nick Wright Doesn't Think Kyler Murray Will Be a Starting Quarterback

Kyler Murray has made his professional aspirations known. He wants to be an NFL quarterback more than he wants to be a Major League outfielder. As an undersized former Oklahoma quarterback, the universe dictates he must have a high-profile naysayer at FS1.

Nick Wright has emerged to fill the role previously played so adroitly by Colin Cowherd in a prolonged possibly real/possibly played-up feud with Baker Mayfield, another Heisman Trophy-winning Sooner.

Speaking on First Things First the morning, Wright shared his opinion that Murray is just too short to be a starting quarterback.

"I hope I'm wrong about this, but I think Kyler Murray's gonna end up playing baseball, because I do not think he is a starting quarterback in this league. We'd all agree a 5'5" guy can't do it, so what is the minimum allowable height?" — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/yHjJrRnyYY — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2019

Now, Wright went about making his point and prognostication in a more civil manner than Cowherd, expressing a personal desire to see the young signal-caller excel.

He isn’t the first and won’t be the last pundit to express concerns. Then there will be the copious unnamed source reports aimed at knocking down Murray’s draft stock.

One of the many interesting things about Murray is his high ceiling and low floor. Choosing to play football and bombing would be playing out a very public mistake under glaring news coverage. Choosing to play football and turning into an All-Pro will turn him into a legend.

And honestly, as we sit here, I personally have no earthly idea if Murray is the next Patrick Mahomes or if he’s the next Tim Tebow. Being in a position, as Wright is, to forecast the future is an unenviable position. One can bet he’ll get far less credit for getting this right than negative attention he’ll receive if the take proves to be freezing cold.