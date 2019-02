You ever had a year so bad you became a fan of your team’s biggest rival?

That’s how bad things appear to have gotten for “Papa” John Schnatter, the Papa John’s founder who until last summer was such a big Louisville guy that he was on the school’s board of trustees.

Then on a conference call with a marketing agency, he uttered the One Word a White Person Must Never Utter and now look at him.

Papa John, who had his name on the business school and football stadium at Louisville prior to his scandal, seems to be a Kentucky fan now pic.twitter.com/Y8gyc6Sgho — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2019

If this is an attempt to spite Louisville, it’s probably not going to work.