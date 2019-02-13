Miles Bridges And Frank Kaminsky Aren't Fond Of Dan Dakich

Frank Kaminsky and Dan Dakich have had issues on Twitter before and on Wednesday, their feud popped up yet again. But this time, Kaminsky’s Charlotte Hornets teammate Miles Bridges joined in.
Dakich tweeted the following at 4:06 p.m. ET Tuesday night:
Kaminsky followed this up by allowing everyone to know he was muting Dakich’s commentary during Tuesday night’s Michigan State, Wisconsin matchup:
Bridges quickly agreed:
Then Dakich followed it up a few hours later with this:
Kaminsky then responded with the following tweet:
And Bridges piled on:
Then added the following:
I’d like to pause and set the record straight here: Dakich is not 50 years old. He’s 56.
