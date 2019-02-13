Miles Bridges And Frank Kaminsky Aren't Fond Of Dan Dakich

Frank Kaminsky and Dan Dakich have had issues on Twitter before and on Wednesday, their feud popped up yet again. But this time, Kaminsky’s Charlotte Hornets teammate Miles Bridges joined in.

Dakich tweeted the following at 4:06 p.m. ET Tuesday night:

Interesting box score from last nights Charlotte Hornets loss to Indiana… pic.twitter.com/eXaF2uP7YM — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) February 12, 2019

Kaminsky followed this up by allowing everyone to know he was muting Dakich’s commentary during Tuesday night’s Michigan State, Wisconsin matchup:

I love that the mute feature is available on every standard high definition television — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) February 13, 2019

Bridges quickly agreed:

Instantly muted it bro. https://t.co/qLqT0EFPYY — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 13, 2019

Then Dakich followed it up a few hours later with this:

Hard being right so often… https://t.co/V8AKuNaP7j — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) February 13, 2019

Kaminsky then responded with the following tweet:

Hey Dan. I’m just here to remind you that it’s 2019 and cyber bullying is no longer cool. I’m such a good person that I feel like I needed to remind you. Again. Great person to do such a thing. #cyberbullyingisntcool https://t.co/N4bwRr1OyT — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) February 13, 2019

And Bridges piled on:

Especially when you’re a 40 year old moron https://t.co/MFAbaRf6js — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 13, 2019

Then added the following:

50 😳 lol even worse — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 13, 2019

I’d like to pause and set the record straight here: Dakich is not 50 years old. He’s 56.