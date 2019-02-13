Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger, JT, and Rory Grouped Together

The Tour heads to Riviera Country Club this week for the Genesis Open. The field is loaded with big names who will be looking for their first PGA Tour win this season. Among them are Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth.

After winning a fifth time at Pebble Beach, Phil Mickelson has also committed to play this week and said during the Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am that he expects big things this season from himself and Tiger.

“I just think that both myself and Tiger are going to have a really, really good year this year,” Mickelson said.

Phil has already shown that he is going to be competitive this season, so all eyes will be on Tiger this week as this is a TGR run event.

Odds

Dustin Johnson +800 Justin Thomas +1200 Rory McIlroy +1400 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Jon Rahm +1500 Bubba Watson +2000 Tiger Woods +2000 Xander Schauffele +2000 Phil Mickelson +2200 Jordan Spieth +2500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

My Pick

I’d love to go with Tiger here, but it’s still too early in the season to pick Big Cat and he’s never won at Riviera, so I’m going a different direction and giving you two options.

Option A: Dustin Johnson

Johnson has played well at Riviera over his career. He’s won this event once – in 2017 – and has finished in the top five three other times in the last five years. The outlier was last season when he finished T16.

2018 – T16

2017 – 1

2016 – 4

2015 – T2

2014 – 2

DJ has only one top 10 finish this season – the Tournament of Champions – and finished T45 last week at Pebble, but his consistency at Riviera is hard to overlook.

Option B: Bubba Watson

Watson went a full year (2017) without a win, but turned it on last season when he won three times. He’s won this event three times in his career, including last season. If we’re basing this pick off of how he’s finished at Riviera in the last six seasons, he won’t win this year because he only seems to win this event on even numbered years.

2018 – 1

2017 – W/D

2016 – 1

2015 – T14

2014 – 1

Watson has only one top 10 finish thus far this season – the Waste Management Phoenix Open – on the PGA Tour, but ranks second in strokes gained off the tee. If he’s able to keep it in the fairway this week, he will be a tough guy to beat.