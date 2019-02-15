Alexis Ohanion Makes Romantic Breakfasts on Sundays, But Still Finds the Phone to Tweet

Alexis Ohanion, Reddit founder who married Serena Williams in November of 2017, wrote a first-person account for Glamour magazine on Valentine’s Day on how to maintain a successful marriage and keep the romance alive.

You might recall that last year, Ohanian swept Williams away to Venice, Italy, on short notice because she wanted Italian food (which Ryan Glasspiegel found impractical if you had an immediate craving for some good Italian food). But beyond those viral moments, Ohanian also has a simpler method: no phones on Sunday.

But the real scoop on “going big” for my wife would never go viral—it’s our simple Sunday tradition. When I was growing up, my dad would make pancakes every Sunday. They were delicious, but it wasn’t just about the food. It was about being together. So on Sunday mornings I make breakfast for the family and it doesn’t cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour (I had to modify Dad’s recipe a bit), some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries (Olympia loves raspberries). There are no phones, just conversation. And we’ll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us—more than a billboard, a video montage, or a whirlwind trip to Italy. And before you ask: No, I won’t tell you my pancake recipe.

So it does say that they put the phones down on Sunday, and just spend time together. However, Ohanian is still a prolific sender of Tweets throughout the day on Sunday. Just like the rest of us, finding a few hours away from the phone may be nice, but it’s really hard to do for a long period of time, especially when you are a social media guy. And especially when NFL things are happening.

February 10th- 5 tweets

The tide is turning.

Wash away the BS.

Leaders need to be at their best for themselves and their teams. https://t.co/3mjPETC1Lh — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) February 10, 2019

February 3rd- 14 tweets

I can't believe the #FyreFestival documentaries may have been what finally canceled FuckJerry https://t.co/xrVTYwCqAV — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) February 3, 2019

January 27th- 15 tweets

Why does the 35mm film have that extra warmth? Nostalgia? It's all in our heads, right? pic.twitter.com/wZdQkpRdyM — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 27, 2019

January 20th- 11 tweets

(just catching up)

Glad Sean Payton started screaming at the refs for that PI-no-call. That was absurd — it was clearly pass interference. Saints got robbed. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 21, 2019

January 13th- 27 tweets

Wow. Was this the Chargers being the Chargers or the Patriots being the Patriots? — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 13, 2019

January 6th – 25 tweets

Heartbreaking finish for the Bears. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 7, 2019

December 30th- 24 tweets