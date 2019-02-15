USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Florence Pugh; Pelicans Fire Dell Demps; Colin Kaepernick Settles With NFL

PM Roundup: Florence Pugh; Pelicans Fire Dell Demps; Colin Kaepernick Settles With NFL

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is quite thrilled it’s Friday.

Florence is fighting this weekend: Florence Pugh is starring in “Fighting with My Family” which is the story of WWE star Paige’s life. It’s getting great reviews already.

Demps canned: The New Orleans Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps after he botched the team’s trade deadline activity. The Anthony Davis saga obviously had a lot to do with it.

Kaepernick, Reid settle with NFL: Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled their grievance with the NFL. Initial reports suggest Kaepernick will get a lot of money.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Sports by Brooks Posts First Blog Since 2012

Indiana and Nebraska Lead Six Major Conference Basketball Teams Who Have Collapsed in 2019

Peter King: ‘Greg Schiano has gotten jobbed’ More Than Any Other High Level Football Coach Recently

The AAF Wants You To Know About the Famous Quarterbacks Who Turned Them Down

Around the Sports Internet:

A timeline of the Kaepernick vs. the NFL saga

Antonio Brown has changed his mind and will meet with Steelers owner Art Rooney

The NBA has unveiled the new jersey of the future

All the latest MLB rumors, including the Angels getting into the Mike Moustakas chase

