PM Roundup: Florence Pugh; Pelicans Fire Dell Demps; Colin Kaepernick Settles With NFL

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is quite thrilled it’s Friday.
Florence is fighting this weekend: Florence Pugh is starring in “Fighting with My Family” which is the story of WWE star Paige’s life. It’s getting great reviews already.
Demps canned: The New Orleans Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps after he botched the team’s trade deadline activity. The Anthony Davis saga obviously had a lot to do with it.
Kaepernick, Reid settle with NFL: Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled their grievance with the NFL. Initial reports suggest Kaepernick will get a lot of money.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Sports by Brooks Posts First Blog Since 2012
Indiana and Nebraska Lead Six Major Conference Basketball Teams Who Have Collapsed in 2019
Peter King: ‘Greg Schiano has gotten jobbed’ More Than Any Other High Level Football Coach Recently
The AAF Wants You To Know About the Famous Quarterbacks Who Turned Them Down
Around the Sports Internet:
A timeline of the Kaepernick vs. the NFL saga
Antonio Brown has changed his mind and will meet with Steelers owner Art Rooney
The NBA has unveiled the new jersey of the future
All the latest MLB rumors, including the Angels getting into the Mike Moustakas chase
Song of the Day:
Comments