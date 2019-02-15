PM Roundup: Florence Pugh; Pelicans Fire Dell Demps; Colin Kaepernick Settles With NFL

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is quite thrilled it’s Friday.

Florence is fighting this weekend: Florence Pugh is starring in “Fighting with My Family” which is the story of WWE star Paige’s life. It’s getting great reviews already.

Demps canned: The New Orleans Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps after he botched the team’s trade deadline activity. The Anthony Davis saga obviously had a lot to do with it.

Kaepernick, Reid settle with NFL: Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled their grievance with the NFL. Initial reports suggest Kaepernick will get a lot of money.

Tweet of the Day:

Exciting news: according to President Trump's doctor, I am Jason Momoa. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 15, 2019

