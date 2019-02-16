Anthony Davis: 'I Never said Boston Wasn’t on my List'

As we inch closer to the Celtics being able to make an offer for Anthony Davis, there is a major plot twist. After it was widely reported that the Celtics were not on Davis’ list of teams he would re-sign with, he opened up today saying that was not the case:

Anthony Davis on Celtics not being on his list: "They are on my list" — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 16, 2019

AD: "I never said Boston was not on my list" https://t.co/chUmcEx1e8 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 16, 2019

There were reportedly only four teams on Davis’ wish list once he said he wanted to be moved: Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Clippers.

A lot could be going on here, such as a change of heart. But this statement alone should have the four reported teams, and others, terrified. Boston has long had the best assets to give the Pelicans in exchange for Davis. A package built around Jayson Tatum is going to be all too difficult for other suitors to match. The only question there has been is whether or not Boston would part ways with Tatum if the belief remained Davis would leave them as soon as he could.

As we sit here right now after these comments, the Boston Celtics should be considered prohibitive favorites in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.