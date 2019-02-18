Josh Allen Defaces Family's Autograph with Message Intended for 'Ramsey' for Some Reason

Josh Allen was signing autographs this weekend at the Batavia Downs. Most people walked out with his signature scrawled across an item, but one family got a disturbing message. “Hey Ramsey, am I still trash? #BillsMafia.”

As far as I can tell, the Seilheimer family does not have a child named Ramsey, and it would be a disturbing message if they did. It’s possible he’s referring to Jalen Ramsey, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerback who last summer declared Josh Allen to be trash in a wide-ranging GQ interview.

But I’m trying to figure out why signing someone else’s piece of memorabilia in this way is an effective and efficient way of communicating, when one can just provide a direct quote like Ramsey did. As far as I can tell, Jalen Ramsey was nowhere near Batavia, New York this weekend. This would be like me signing a restaurant receipt with a message intended for my high school English teacher.

Fortunately for Allen, the family decided to share the photo so now Allen’s feelings can be made known to the world.

Josh Allen finished his rookie year completing 52.3% of his passes while throwing 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.