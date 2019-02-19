PM Roundup: JoJo Fletcher; Manny Machado, Padres Agree To Deal; Bryce Harper Unsure About Phillies

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is wishing you a happy Manny Day!

JoJo spills on The Bachelor: JoJo Fletcher is spilling some secrets about “The Bachelor” including strong drinks and forgetting people’s names.

Machado finally agrees to a deal: Manny Machado has agreed to a massive contract with the San Diego Padres. Here’s a look at the winners and losers from his $300 million megadeal.

Harper shaky on Phillies: Bryce Harper is reportedly unsure he wants to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. That and more MLB rumors can be found here.

Tweet of the Day:

The White Sox traded Fernando Tatis Jr. for James Shields and lost out on Manny Machado, both at the hands of the Padres. Ouch. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) February 19, 2019

(Yeah, I used my own tweet. It’s a big day in my hometown, sue me.)

