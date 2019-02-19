Khloe Kardashian Breaks Up With Tristan Thompson After More Alleged Cheating

Khloe Kardashian has broken up with Tristan Thompson, TMZ reports. They say that the final straw in the relationship is that Thompson went to a Hollywood nightclub with Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods:

Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other in the club … making out. We’re told Khloe found out Monday and immediately broke things off with the NBA player.

Thompson had previously been caught by paparazzi kissing two different women while Kardashian was pregnant; while the couple reconciled after that, TMZ says that there is “little chance” for that this time around.