Tony Romo Will Once Again Test His Golf Game and Play in AT&T Byron Nelson

Tony Romo is once again going to test his golf game against the best, and this time it won’t be in an alternate field event.

This season Romo will be playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest, his home course, in May. The tournament took the opportunity to invite Romo on a sponsor’s exemption probably hoping that it would spark some interest in the event that is now happening the week prior to the PGA Championship after the PGA Tour schedule changes.

“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” said Romo in a statement.

While there will be some who say Romo is taking the spot of a golfer who could probably use the entry more than him, I have no problem with this happening and attempting to draw more interest in the event.

Last year, Romo played in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship which took place at the same time as the WGC-Dell Match Play. The former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS commentator missed the cut by 16-strokes.

Since then, Romo has collected a few amateur wins. He won the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship in July by nine strokes and the American Century Championship as well later that month. Romo also made it out of the first round of Q-School qualifying.

He played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a scratch handicap and hit one of the more memorable shots of the tournament.