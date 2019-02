Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, has really good seats for tonight’s North Carolina-Duke game. Thus, he had a clean angle on the freakish Zion Williamson injury and was one of the first people in the gym to understand exactly what went down.

“His shoe broke,” Obama said.

Now, this is hubris, but allow me to play big important political fact-check guy. here

This is a true claim. Williamson’s shoe, did in fact, break. Zero Pinocchios on this one.