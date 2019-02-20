WGC-Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Phil be able to Defend His Title?

The PGA Tour season is moving along quite quickly and before you know it the first weekend of April will be here, and we’ll be watching The Masters.

For now, though, we have arrived at the second World Golf Championship event of the four held annually. Last year, the WGC-Mexico Championship was where Phil Mickelson grabbed his first win since winning the Open Championship in 2013. Lefty added another win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this season to bring his PGA Tour total win number to 44.

Obviously, this week Phil is hoping to build on his early season success and defend his title at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, but he’s going to be facing a group of hungry golfers in Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods.

Combined score to par in WGC stroke play tournaments, all-time: Tiger Woods -256

All other players combined +5,341 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 18, 2019

In fact, the only golfers in the top 50 in the world not participating this week are Justin Rose, Jason Day, Adam Scott and, Mr. Slowly, J.B. Holmes.

Odds

Justin Thomas +900 Dustin Johnson +1000 Rory McIlroy +1100 Jon Rahm +1400 Bryson DeChambeau +1500 Rickie Fowler +1800 Brooks Koepka +2000 Tiger Woods +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 Phil Mickelson +2800

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Golf Channel 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

1st Tee

12:03 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee 12:15 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An 12:27 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise 12:39 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li 12:51 p.m. Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira 1:03 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten 1:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:27 p.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace 1:39 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 1:51 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 2:03 p.m. Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 2:15 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

10th Tee

12:03 p.m. Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork 12:15 p.m. Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen 12:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:39 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy 12:51 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson 1:03 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood 1:15 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod 1:27 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay 1:39 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood 1:51 p.m. Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis 2:03 p.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na 2:15 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

My Pick

I’d prefer not to pick a favorite, but I don’t think I can avoid it this week.

I’ve got to go with Rory McIlroy even though Dustin Johnson has had success here and Justin Thomas nearly won last season and is coming off a disappointing second place finish at Riviera.

McIlroy has done all but win this season. In his last three starts he’s finished T4-T5-T4. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee, which will work to his advantage at altitude, is third in strokes gained tee-to-green and is fifth in strokes gained total.