WGC-Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Phil be able to Defend His Title?

The PGA Tour season is moving along quite quickly and before you know it the first weekend of April will be here, and we’ll be watching The Masters.
For now, though, we have arrived at the second World Golf Championship event of the four held annually. Last year, the WGC-Mexico Championship was where Phil Mickelson grabbed his first win since winning the Open Championship in 2013. Lefty added another win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this season to bring his PGA Tour total win number to 44.
Obviously, this week Phil is hoping to build on his early season success and defend his title at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, but he’s going to be facing a group of hungry golfers in Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods.
In fact, the only golfers in the top 50 in the world not participating this week are Justin Rose, Jason Day, Adam Scott and, Mr. Slowly, J.B. Holmes.
Odds
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|Dustin Johnson
|+1000
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1500
|Rickie Fowler
|+1800
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Tiger Woods
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Phil Mickelson
|+2800
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
Tee Times
1st Tee
|12:03 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee
|12:15 p.m.
|Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An
|12:27 p.m.
|Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise
|12:39 p.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, Haotong Li
|12:51 p.m.
|Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira
|1:03 p.m.
|Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Luiten
|1:15 p.m.
|Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|1:27 p.m.
|Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace
|1:39 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:51 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
|2:03 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
|2:15 p.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
10th Tee
|12:03 p.m.
|Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork
|12:15 p.m.
|Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
|12:27 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
|12:39 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
|12:51 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
|1:03 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:15 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod
|1:27 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay
|1:39 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood
|1:51 p.m.
|Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis
|2:03 p.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na
|2:15 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley
My Pick
I’d prefer not to pick a favorite, but I don’t think I can avoid it this week.
I’ve got to go with Rory McIlroy even though Dustin Johnson has had success here and Justin Thomas nearly won last season and is coming off a disappointing second place finish at Riviera.
McIlroy has done all but win this season. In his last three starts he’s finished T4-T5-T4. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee, which will work to his advantage at altitude, is third in strokes gained tee-to-green and is fifth in strokes gained total.
