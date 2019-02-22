Bryson DeChambeau Caught Slamming Putter Into Putting Green

For the second time in as many weeks, Bryson DeChambeau has been caught on camera damaging the golf course.

The first incident came during the Genesis Open at Riviera when DeChambeau was caught by cameras taking a hack out of a greenside bunker on the par-3 16th hole during the first round of the tournament.

when the corner store is out of chocolate milk pic.twitter.com/25GfVCrRRH — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) February 15, 2019

Fast forward to this week and the WGC-Mexico Championship and cameras once again caught DeChambeau throwing a tantrum, but this time it was on the putting green.

This is not good. How are you this mad on the putting green? pic.twitter.com/9mjWJmCVoY — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) February 22, 2019

Who gets so mad that they start slamming their club down on the putting green? It’s the practice area man, take a breather.

But hey, at least DeChambeau calmly repaired the damage he did.

These aren’t the only times we’ve seen outbursts like this from DeChambeau, last year during The Open, DeChambeau was caught throwing his clubs down the driving range.

Maybe he and Sergio should take a little break from the game and calm down.