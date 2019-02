Zion Williamson isn’t shutting it down — not yet, at least — but he will miss tonight’s game against Syracuse with the knee injury he sustained when his Nike exploded in the North Carolina game.

NEWS: Zion will miss tonight’s game at Syracuse as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 right knee sprain. His status remains day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/BAtQDV1c9i — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 23, 2019

Syracuse beat Duke earlier this year, but the re-match will have a different feel. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will coach the Orange tonight, days after accidentally killing someone in a car crash.