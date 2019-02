Jon Heyman of the MLB Network is reporting that there are more teams for free agent Bryce Harper to meet with in Las Vegas.

Not to say the Phillies aren’t logical or favored but there are said to be more teams for Team Bryce to meet with in Las Vegas. Philly has plenty going for them: improving team, engaged fan base, positive meetings, relationship with Middleton, dumb $. But derby continues. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 24, 2019

As Heyman stated, Philadelphia remains the most logical fit for Harper. Earlier today, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that talks between Harper and Phillies could be resolved by this Tuesday.

Regardless of what other teams there are, these never-ending Bryce Harper rumors continue.