PM Roundup: Brie Larson; NHL Trade Deadline Updates; What Comes Next For Robert Kraft

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which REALLY hopes the Robert Kraft video never surfaces.

Brie won the Oscars: Brie Larson looked stunning at the Oscars Sunday night. While “Green Book” won for Best Picture, Ms. Larson won the night.

NHL trade day: The NHL Trade deadline is today, here’s a look at all the latest moves. Some big names have already changed addresses and it’s not over yet.

What’s next for Kraft?: A look at what comes next for Robert Kraft after he was hit with solicitation charges. Kraft is in pretty deep and it will be fascinating to see how the NFL handles this.

Tweet of the Day:

We’re very sad to hear the news that Mark Hollis has died. RIP one of the finest and most original singer-songwriters of the last 40 years. pic.twitter.com/jam3oULH8i — Electronic Sound (@ElectronicMagUK) February 25, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

San Diego Needed A Star, The Padres Delivered Manny Machado

LeBron James in Danger Of Losing Made-Up Title If Lakers Miss Playoffs

‘Last Chance U’ Star Jason Brown Has Resigned From Independence Community College

Bracketology: Michigan State and Kentucky are Now Battling for a #1 Seed

Around the Sports Internet:

The NFL appears likely to punish Robert Kraft

A look at the NBA’s buyout market right now

Playoff chances for every MLB team

Sean Miller and Will Wade expected to be subpoenaed in college basketball corruption trial

Song of the Day: