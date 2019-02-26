I Dare the NBA Refs To Tell Me This Isn't a Travel

Every man must live for something in this world. There must be a driving force to get him out of bed in the morning. Something to look forward to experiencing. To sustain him when the times get tough.

For me, a very big weirdo, it’s uncalled NBA travels. Few things bring me such unbridled joy. Even when James Harden isn’t involved.

And recently, the plot was punched up by the emergence of a referee account willing to gaslight us all.

So it is with great joy that I present another dramatic shuffling of feet.

New Orleans’ E’Twaun Moore took a creative route to the bucket Monday night against Philadelphia.

Tough to defend this, both on the court and as a legal play. It does appear he mixed in a dribble here, but only after traveling and on the way to traveling again.

So, please, all refs and wannabe refs, tell me this isn’t a travel. I dare you.